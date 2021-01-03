Schmid Named SLC Offensive Player of the Week

It is the second such honor in Schmid’s career as he also earned a weekly honor after the 2019 SLC opener vs UIW.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid has been named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week after the Bearkats’ season-opening win over Southeastern Louisiana, league officials announced Monday morning.

Schmid was huge in his Spring 2021 debut, leading the Kats to a win over No. 18 Southeastern. The redshirt junior from The Woodlands opened the game with a 55-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and went on to 516 yards of total offense in a win over the Lions, a mark that is the second most in the FCS this season by players from both the spring and fall.

Could only stay for the first half of @BearkatsFB win over Southeastern Louisiana last night, but that didn't stop @eschmid5 & company from giving me a ton of highlights.



Here's the best of what we got from the eyes of the KAGS camera. pic.twitter.com/mlQ061AMgu — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) February 28, 2021

He completed 25 of his 40 passes for 428 yards and a pair of touchdowns, without an interception or a sack, while also rushing nine times for 88 yards. In all, he helped the Kats to 672 yards of total offense, a mark that is also the most in the FCS this season and the seventh most in SHSU history for a single game.

For Schmid, the 516 yards of total offense is the fourth most in SHSU history, while the 428 passing yards marked his third career 400-yard passing game in only six career starts.