Schmidt Tabbed Tournament MVP, Frizzell and Hoehner Named All-Tournament

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas A&M’s Zane Schmidt was named Most Valuable Player at the Round Rock Classic and teammates Will Frizzell and Mikey Hoehner joined him on the All-Tournament Team on Sunday evening.
The Aggies claimed the Round Rock Classic with wins against Baylor (12-4) and Oklahoma (8-1) before dropping their finale against Auburn, 6-1.
Schmidt posted a .538 on-base percentage and .556 slugging percentage in the three games. He batted 3-for-3 with four walks, logging one run, one triple and four RBI.
Frizzell posted a .533 on-base percentage and .750 slugging percentage on the weekend. The Rockwall, Texas, native hit 5-for-12 with three runs, one double, one home run and three RBI. He drew two walks and was hit by a pitch.
Hoehner batted 2-for-10 with two walks, three runs, one home run and two RBI. He also made a handful of spectacular defensive plays behind the dish for the Aggies.
The Aggies return to action Tuesday when they host the Houston Baptist Huskies in a 6:32 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
ROUND ROCK CLASSIC ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
MVP – Zane Schmidt – Texas A&M
C – Mikey Hoehner – Texas A&M
INF – Will Frizzell – Texas &M
INF – Tyler Miller – Auburn
INF – Jack Pineda – Baylor
INF – Zane Schmidt – Texas A&M
OF – Kason Howell – Auburn
OF – Jared McKenzie – Baylor
OF – Steven Williams – Auburn
DH – Jimmy Crooks - Oklahoma
P – Trace Bright – Auburn