Season of ‘Aggie Soccer Hour’ Debuts Tuesday, Returns to Rudy’s BBQ

This is one of the first radio talk shows in the nation dedicated to women’s college soccer and is brought to the airwaves by Learfield.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M soccer’s weekly radio talk show, ‘Aggie Soccer Hour with Coach G’ returns for its 12th season beginning Tuesday, August 17, from 6-7 p.m. at Rudy’s BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station. Fans can join the Aggies at Rudy’s BBQ and listen live and tune into the broadcast each week locally on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile app.

After one season broadcasting remotely from the 12th Man Productions studio, the show returns to the people, airing on-site at Rudy’s BBQ.

Aggie soccer head coach G Guerrieri will be joined by select players and guests each Tuesday throughout the season for the one-hour show hosted by A&M soccer’s play-by-play announcer David Ellis. The show will also highlight special features, questions from the audience and prizes each week for those attendance during the 2021 season.