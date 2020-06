The Aggie outfielder was named a First Team All-American in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Zach Deloach's dreams of playing professional baseball just became a reality.

The Seattle Mariners used its second round pick, 43rd overall, on the Aggie outfielder.

Deloach is the second A&M player taken in the draft. Asa Lacy went number four overall to the Royals.