SEC Announces 2022 Baseball Schedule

Texas A&M opens SEC play with a trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon.

The Aggies’ SEC assignment features home series against Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas, South Carolina and Mississippi State. The Maroon & White will embark on road series at LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Texas A&M opens SEC play with a trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU on March 18-20. The following weekend the Aggies host Auburn to break the seal on the home portion of the league slate.

April alternates road trips to Alabama (4/1-3), Georgia (4/14-16) and Vanderbilt (4/29-5/1) with home series against Kentucky (4/8-10) and Arkansas (4/22-24).

The conference slate wraps up in May with a home stand against South Carolina (5/6-8) and Mississippi State (5/13-15) and a regular-season capping trek to Ole Miss (5/19-21).

Dates for the conference slate are not final as series may move to Thursday-Saturday for television purposes.

The SEC Tournament returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama from May 24-29.

TEXAS A&M 2022 SEC SCHEDULE

3/18-20 at LSU

3/25-27 AUBURN

4/1-3 at Alabama

4/8-10 KENTUCKY

4/14-16 at Georgia

4/22-24 ARKANSAS

4/29-5/1 at Vanderbilt

5/6-8 SOUTH CAROLINA

5/13-15 MISSISSIPPI STATE

5/19-21 at Ole Miss