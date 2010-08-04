x
SEC Announces 2022 Baseball Schedule

Texas A&M opens SEC play with a trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon.

 

The Aggies’ SEC assignment features home series against Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas, South Carolina and Mississippi State. The Maroon & White will embark on road series at LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

 

Texas A&M opens SEC play with a trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU on March 18-20. The following weekend the Aggies host Auburn to break the seal on the home portion of the league slate.

 

April alternates road trips to Alabama (4/1-3), Georgia (4/14-16) and Vanderbilt (4/29-5/1) with home series against Kentucky (4/8-10) and Arkansas (4/22-24).

 

The conference slate wraps up in May with a home stand against South Carolina (5/6-8) and Mississippi State (5/13-15) and a regular-season capping trek to Ole Miss (5/19-21).

 

Dates for the conference slate are not final as series may move to Thursday-Saturday for television purposes.

 

The SEC Tournament returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama from May 24-29.

 

TEXAS A&M 2022 SEC SCHEDULE

3/18-20       at LSU

3/25-27       AUBURN

4/1-3           at Alabama

4/8-10         KENTUCKY                                   

4/14-16       at Georgia

4/22-24       ARKANSAS

4/29-5/1     at Vanderbilt

5/6-8           SOUTH CAROLINA

5/13-15       MISSISSIPPI STATE

5/19-21       at Ole Miss

5/24-29       SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)