SEC Announces Dates for Conference Schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The reigning Southeastern Conference regular season champion Texas A&M women’s basketball team was given the dates for its 16-game conference slate by the league on Wednesday.

The Aggies’ SEC schedule begins Dec. 30 at home against Vanderbilt. Their conference ledger features eight home and eight away games, capping off the regular season on the road at Georgia on Feb. 27.

Texas A&M boasted a perfect 13-0 record in Aggieland last season and was 10-1 overall against teams it plays at home this year. During the 2020-21 season, the team culminated its perfect home record with a 65-57 victory over No. 5 South Carolina for the SEC crown.

The SEC landed seven teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the most of any conference, and saw six teams in the final Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Aggies return eight players from the SEC-title team, including starters Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon and the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Destiny Pitts.

Times and television information for the 2021-22 SEC schedule will be released at a later date. The Maroon & White's complete non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

2021-22 SEC Schedule

Date

Opponent

Arena (Location)

Dec. 30

Vanderbilt

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Jan. 2

at LSU

Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.)

Jan. 6

at Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Jan. 9

Florida

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Jan. 13

at South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)

Jan. 16

Auburn

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Jan. 20

Ole Miss

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Jan. 23

at Missouri

Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.)

Jan. 30

at Mississippi State

Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Miss.)

Feb. 3

Arkansas

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 6

at Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, Ken.)

Feb. 13

LSU

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 17

at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Feb. 20

Alabama

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 24

South Carolina

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 27

at Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum (Athens, Ga.)

