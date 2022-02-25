SEC announces schedule for 2022 Media Days in July

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference today announced the appearance schedule at its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, set to take place July 18-21, returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.
The 2018 version of SEC Football Media Days were also held at the aforementioned venues.
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.
Media registration for the event will begin in early June.
2022 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 18
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 20
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 21
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher