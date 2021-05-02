SEC announces revenue among members

The average amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl money retained by participants, was slightly over $45.5 million per school.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday that $657.7 million of total revenue was divided among the 14 universities of the Southeastern Conference for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2020.

The total includes $637.7 million distributed from the conference office, as well as $20.0 million retained by universities that participated in 2019-20 football bowl games to offset travel and other related bowl expenses.

The average amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl money retained by participants, was slightly over $45.5 million per school.

“We are proud of the support our 14 member universities are able to provide to our student-athletes as a direct result of the revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The SEC’s conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience is profound and translates into superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skills development.”

Currently more than 5,400 female and male student-athletes across the SEC receive financial aid, and counting non-scholarship participants, more than 7,800 total student-athletes participate in sports sponsored by SEC universities.

The 2019-20 academic year was the fifth in which SEC athletics programs funded the costs associated with providing scholarships based on a student-athlete’s full cost of attendance. In addition, each SEC university utilizes a portion of the revenues to fund a wide range of academic and campus improvement initiatives, including academic scholarships, endowed faculty positions, student wellness programs, research programs, and forward-looking building projects.

“Revenues generated through SEC athletics often contribute in significant and unique ways to the academic missions of our 14 universities,” Sankey said. “Past examples of how this revenue has had an impact outside athletics has included participation in the construction and renovation of academic facilities, support of academic scholarship opportunities, funding of academic programs and direct transfers of funds to support academic budgets.”

The total distribution amount is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

The distribution amount does not include an additional $6.1 million of NCAA and SEC grants divided among the 14 member universities.