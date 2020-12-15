x
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt football game canceled

The Vanderbilt at Georgia game is declared a no-contest.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — VANDERBILT AT GEORGIA FOOTBALL GAME CANCELED

The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 19 has been canceled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols. The Vanderbilt at Georgia game is declared a no-contest.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report). 