5 Aggie football will kickoff at 11 am on December 19 at Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The SEC Office on Thursday announced the kickoff times for its games on Saturday, December 19.

The 2020 SEC Football Championship game will kick off at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT on December 19 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be televised by CBS.

The SEC has scheduled four games on December 19 that were postponed during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID and involve teams that did not otherwise qualify for participation in the SEC Football Championship.

The television networks that will carry games of December 19 will be announced after games of December 12. The four rescheduled games will be televised by either ESPN, the SEC Network or the SEC Network Alternate channel.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Noon ET/11 am CT*

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Noon ET/11 am CT*

Ole Miss at LSU, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT*

Missouri at Mississippi State, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT*

SEC Football Championship, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on CBS