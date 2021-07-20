SEC Media Days Day One Recap: LSU & South Carolina

The Aggies two rivals were the focus of the first day in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — After cancelling SEC Media Days in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the league's annual media event is back in 2021.

The Aggies don't take the podium until Wednesday, but A&M's two rivals took centerstage on Monday.

LSU wouldn't take the bait when asked about their rivalry with A&M, but South Carolina and new head coach Shane Beamer seem confident about their upcoming matchup with the Aggies.

A&M will travel to Baton Rouge in 2021, while the Gamecocks come to Kyle Field this season.

KAGS also got exclusive interviews with SEC Network host Peter Burns and CBS National College Football writer Dennis Dodd, which will be airing later in the week.