SEC Releases 2022 Softball Schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team learned its 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule on Thursday.

The Aggies will alternate between playing on the road and at Davis Diamond, beginning with a series at Auburn (March 11-13). Florida comes to Aggieland for the Maroon & White’s SEC home-opening series on March 18-20, before a series at Georgia (March 25-27) closes the month of March.

A&M’s home conference slate also includes LSU (April 8-10), Alabama (April 22-24) and Arkansas (May 6-8), while road trips to Tennessee (April 15-17) and Missouri (April 29-May 1) round out the Aggies’ schedule.

The Florida Gators will serve as the host of the 2022 SEC Tournament, May 10-14.

The schedule is subject to change, including the move of some conference series to conclude on Mondays. Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date. The Aggies’ complete non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

Aggie softball season ticket holders will receive information to renew their season tickets in October.

2022 SEC Schedule:

March 11-13: at Auburn

March 18-20: Florida

March 25-27: at Georgia

April 8-10: LSU

April 15-17: at Tennessee

April 22-24: Alabama

April 29-May 1: at Missouri

May 6-8: Arkansas