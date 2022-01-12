x
SEC releases Tennis preseason coaches poll

The A&M women have been picked to finish second, while the men were projected to finish sixth.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference announced the women's tennis coaches' preseason poll, Wednesday.

Georgia was picked as the overall champion. The Bulldogs are currently ranked fourth in the ITA preseason rankings. UGA finished the season 23-2, including going undefeated in conference play. They won both the regular season title as well as the SEC Tournament Championship.

The preseason poll is voted on by the women's tennis head coach at each institution and is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

The complete tally for the poll is below. 

TEAM    POINTS

1    Georgia    192

2    Texas A&M    175

3    Florida    170

4    South Carolina    146

5    Tennessee    144

6    LSU    121

7    Auburn    112

8    Ole Miss    99

9    Vanderbilt    95

10    Arkansas    53

11    Mississippi State    53

12    Alabama    46

13    Kentucky    45

14    Missouri    19



The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday.

“Our league is really tough from top to bottom and 2022 is certainly no different,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I thought on paper going into the spring we had potentially five top-10 teams. We will have to see how this all plays out, but I know we are all really excited to start this spring season and compete against the best teams in the country.”

Defending national champion Florida was picked to finish first in the league followed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina in the top-five. The preseason poll is voted on by the men’s tennis head coach at each institution and is based on a 13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

Texas A&M men’s tennis prepares for the start of the 2022 season, the Aggies travel to California for the Sherwood Intercollegiate this weekend before taking on Arizona State on Jan. 19 for the first dual match of the season.

SEC PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Florida                     153

2. Tennessee               144

3. Kentucky                  123

4. Georgia                   120

5. South Carolina        109

6. Texas A&M              90

7. Ole Miss                  79

8. Mississippi State     76

9. Alabama                  51

10. Arkansas                50

11. Auburn                  48            

12. LSU                        25

13. Vanderbilt             24

Texas A&M History in SEC Coaches Preseason Poll

Year

Preseason Poll

Actual Finish

2022

6

-

2021

2

4

2020

2

1~

2019

4

3

2018

1

1

2017

4

1*

2016

3

3

2015

2

1*

2014

3

2

2013

3 (Western)

1 (Western)

*-tie

 ~-place when season was halted due to COVID-19

