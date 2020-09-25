SEC Establishes Start Dates for Men's & Women's Basketball

Both Aggie teams will start conference play in late December

The Southeastern Conference has established Dec. 29 and 30 as the new start dates for its 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule while the women’s basketball start date will remain Dec. 31, 2020 as previously scheduled, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday.

The 2020-21 SEC men’s basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The 2020-21 SEC women’s basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.