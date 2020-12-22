Seven Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Seven members of the Texas A&M football team earned All-Southeastern Conference honors by vote of the conference head coaches as the league office announced the postseason awards Tuesday morning. Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and running back Isaiah Spiller highlighted the group earning All-SEC first team accolades, while offensive linemen Carson Green, Kenyon Green and Dan Moore Jr., along with tight end Jalen Wydermyer were named to the All-SEC second team. Defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson rounded out the group, earning SEC All-Freshman team honors.



Brown has been a force on defense for the Aggies all season, leading the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on the year. The junior has recorded a sack in each of the last six games he has played in. Brown has played a key role in helping the Aggies rank fourth nationally in rush defense, limiting their opponents to 50-or-fewer rushing yards on four occasions this season.



Spiller has remained one of the top three running backs in the SEC throughout his sophomore season. He averages 109.6 yards per game through nine SEC games this season, tallying six 100-yard games after eclipsing the century mark just once in conference play as a freshman. Spiller, who was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, has helped A&M lead the SEC in yards per carry (5.35) this season, while sitting in second in rushing yards per game (202.89).



The trio of offensive linemen has not missed a start this season, while contributing on one of the top offensive lines the SEC has seen in a decade. The Aggies lead the league in sacks allowed (0.44), tackles for loss allowed (3.78) and yards per carry (5.35) through nine SEC contests, and stand as the first team to lead the conference in all three categories over the last 10 years. A&M’s 0.44 sacks allowed average is the lowest among Power 5 schools since the 2007 season. A finalist for the Joe Moore Award, A&M’s offensive line ranks in the top five nationally in sacks allowed and tackles for loss allowed this season.



Wydermyer has been on of A&M’s most reliable targets this season. The sophomore leads the team with 45 catches for 502 yards and six receiving scores. His reception total is a league-best among tight ends, while his 12 career touchdown receptions is a new A&M record for receiving scores by a tight end.



Jackson has had an impressive debut season, playing in all nine games as a freshman and logging over 200 plays on the defensive line. He made 11 tackles on the year, 1.0 for loss, and broken up two passes.



The Aggies will return to the field once more this season, taking on No. 14 North Carolina in the 87th Capital One Orange Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.