Kats Add Morris To Coaching Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler announced the addition of former West Texas A&M defensive coordinator Joe Morris to the Bearkat coaching staff on Tuesday.



Morris will oversee the Bearkat defensive ends and replaces Tim Daoust who recently left to join the coaching staff at East Carolina.



He spent the last two falls as the defensive coordinator at West Texas A&M after spending six seasons at Fort Lewis College, including two seasons as the head coach.



In his first season as the defensive coordinator in Canyon, the Buffs ranked in the top 50 in the nation in fumbles recovered, interceptions, red zone defense and tackles for loss. Eric Collins and Frank Honang earned first team all-Lone Star Conference honors while Hayden Dennis also earned all-LSC accolades after recording the eighth most tackles in program history, 118.



In 2018, Morris coached seven all-RMAC players including Suli Tukumoeatu, whose three fumble recoveries were the 10th most in the nation. In 2017, Fort Lewis finished the season winning four of their last six games, including an upset victory over No. 12 CSU-Pueblo, 35-24, at Ray Dennison Memorial Field. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in December 2015 after previously serving as the defensive line coach under John L. Smith for three seasons.



Morris spent the 2010 season as the head coach at New Mexico Highlands followed by two seasons at Colorado State as a graduate assistant where he worked with the linebackers and defensive line.



He began his coaching career at Fort Lewis in 2006 where he served as the defensive line coach for a team that reached the postseason for the first time in program history, winning the Dixie Rotary Bowl to finish 7-4. He then spent the next three seasons as the defensive coordinator for FLC where his 2008 defense ranked fourth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in pass defense and produced all-American linebacker Mark Meng, who led the RMAC in tackles.



The Lafayette, Colo. native graduated from Fort Lewis in 2005 where he was a four-year starting linebacker and captain. He also earned All-RMAC honors during his junior and senior seasons.