SHSU's Amber Leggett Wins SLC Player of the Week, Again

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston’s Amber Leggett is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Southland weekly honors are presented by Hercules Tires.



Leggett pushed the Bearkats (7-4, 3-2 SLC) to an impressive 88-72 win over Abilene Christian Jan. 20, handing the Wildcats their first conference loss of the season. The junior joined the coveted 1,000 career-points club in the win, becoming the 18th player in Sam Houston program history to do so. Leggett is averaging 19.9 points per game and has recorded three of the top four single-game scoring marks among Southland players this season. She is also the league’s only player with multiple 30-point outings this season.



The junior forward has now earned three weekly honors this season and is the second student-athlete to repeat the award for the 2020-21 season. Sam Houston is back in action Saturday, Jan. 30, in the Battle of the Piney Woods, taking on first-place Stephen F. Austin. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. in Nacogdoches, Texas, and will be televised on ESPN+.