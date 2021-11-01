SHSU's Lampley Named SLC Player of the Week

Lampley averaged 22 points to help lead the Bearkats to consecutive wins on the road

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston’s Demarkus Lampley is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.



Lampley helped the Bearkats to a perfect 2-0 week, averaging 22 points and five rebounds per game on 54.8 percent shooting (17-of-31). The senior guard shot 40 percent from long range (8-of-20) and tallied a pair of steals in each of Sam Houston’s victories.

The Bearkats (9-5, 3-0 SLC) are off to a 3-0 start in league play for the third-consecutive season and the fifth time in the last seven years. Boasting a 5-0 mark at home, SHSU hosts Lamar at 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday and Houston Baptist at 5 p.m. Saturday. Both contests can be seen on ESPN+.

Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Demarkus Lampley, Sam Houston – Senior – Guard – Phenix City, Ala.

The Wallace State-Hanceville transfer scored a game-high 21 points in a 70-52 road win over Southeastern Louisiana, firing 8-of-14 from the field and nailing half of his 10 three-point attempts. With just eight points at the 16:00 mark in the second half, Lampley shot 5-of-6 with 13 points down the stretch. He also grabbed seven rebounds against the Lions.

Lampley extended his 20-point scoring streak to three games with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting on Saturday as the Bearkats wrapped up a 3-0 roadtrip with a 91-80 victory over Central Arkansas.