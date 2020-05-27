Sam Houston State Ranked in HERO FCS Preseason Rankings

After a down 2019 season, the Bearkats come in at #23

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Expectations in Huntsville the Sam Houston State football team are sky high entering the 2020 season.

The Bearkats return a bunch of players on both sides of the ball, and finally have a game-changer under center with a healthy Eric Schmid.

Despite a down past two seasons, one national FCS service sees the Bearkats returning to prominence in 2020.