Sam Houston State Ranked in HERO FCS Preseason Rankings

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Expectations in Huntsville the Sam Houston State football team are sky high entering the 2020 season.
The Bearkats return a bunch of players on both sides of the ball, and finally have a game-changer under center with a healthy Eric Schmid.
Despite a down past two seasons, one national FCS service sees the Bearkats returning to prominence in 2020.
HERO Sports released its preseason FCS rankings today and Sam comes in at number 23. Central Arkansas is the only other Southland Conference team to be ranked. UCA comes in at number 10.