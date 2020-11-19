Student & Fan Protocols In Place For Basketball at SHSU

Because of the social distancing guidelines regarding seating, Johnson Coliseum capacity will be limited to 1,218 for all games

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — With a focus on the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans, there are new protocols in places for all athletic events at Bernard G. Johnson this season. The new guidelines have been set in accordance with NCAA, Southland Conference, state and local policies.

Starting in the summer, the university began requiring face coverings on Sam Houston State grounds and inside Johnson Coliseum for all students, fans, staff, media and game personnel. For anyone who arrives to the coliseum without a face covering, masks will be available at all designated entry doors. Socially distant seating is in place throughout the venue as well.

Another major change this season is there will be no walk-up ticket sales for any game. All tickets must be purchased or claimed in advance. The only two ways to purchase tickets are by logging on to GoBearkats.com or by calling the ticket office at (936) 294-1729. Tickets must be purchased by noon on game day. In order to accommodate as many fans as possible in the lower reserved sections, seats will be reallocated and will be based on priority point ranking.

Bearkat One Cards and faculty/staff ID’s will not be allowed for entrance on game day. Complimentary student and faculty/staff tickets must be reserved or claimed by 5 p.m. the day before each game. Students may pick up their tickets in the Student Activities Office located in the Lowman Student Center in suite 215 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Because of the social distancing guidelines regarding seating, Johnson Coliseum capacity will be limited to 1,218 for all games with a student allotment of 350 tickets. All fans purchasing a ticket will have a seat assignment on their ticket and are required to sit in their designated upper or lower reserved seat. There will be no general admission seating this season.

Access to the east tunnel (the one facing Bowers Stadium) will be limited to team tested bubble personnel and game officials. All others must enter via their respective upper level entry doors. Season ticket holders, general admission and faculty/staff will enter through gates 25 and 26, while students will enter through gates 6 and 7 and will be seated in sections C and D. Visitor pass list will enter gates 20 and 21 and will be seated in sections Q and R, and home pass list will enter gates 16 and 17 and will be assigned seating in sections J and K.

Fans are encouraged to park in the new parking garage at 820 Bowers Blvd., directly across the street from the upper level of the coliseum. Parking rates are $2.50 for the first hour and $1.25 each additional hour. Fans may also park free of charge in the lower surface lots to the east and northeast of the coliseum, but will still be required to enter the coliseum through their assigned upper level entry door. The designated drop off location is along Bowers Blvd. near the flag poles.

For any additional questions regarding parking on campus, call the Office of Parking, Traffic and Transportation at (936) 294-1800.

“Our goal has always been to create a safe and positive environment for our Bearkat fans and student-athlete experience,” said Director of Athletics Bobby Williams. “I want to thank all of the athletic department staff and university personnel who worked so hard interpreting and implementing national, state, local, NCAA and Southland Conference guidelines. We are excited to be able to begin to welcome back fans to Bearkat athletic events.”