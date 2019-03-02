HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A third quarter surge was not enough as the Sam Houston State Bearkats fell against conference rival Stephen F. Austin 78-68 on Saturday afternoon at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

Coming off of an explosive offensive performance on Wednesday, the Bearkats (10-9, 5-4 SLC) struggled from the field and struggled with fouls the entire night against the Ladyjacks (17-3, 8-0 SLC).

Despite the struggles offensively, SHSU was never completely out of the game thanks to 32 forced turnovers that led to 29 points. It was the second consecutive game in which the Kats forced 30 or more giveaways and the most for Stephen F. Austin on the season.

SHSU was led by Jenniffer Oramas who scored 18 points on 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 8-for-12 from the free-throw line. Oramas would also add three assists and seven steals.

Rachel Harrell and La’Sha Haynes would round out the double-digit scorers for the Bearkats. Harrell added 14 points on 3-for-7 from behind the arc and two steals. Haynes delivered a double-double with 12 points (6-for-9) and 11 boards. She also had two assists and three steals.

How It Happened

First Half:

- SFA shot 8-for-10 from the field in the first quarter and 3-for-4 from the 3-point line

- SFA’s largest lead in the first quarter was 12 as they went on an 11-2 run to end the quarter

- In the second quarter Sam Houston State forced six turnovers in the span of three minutes as they attempted to erase the deficit (31-17)

- While the Bearkats lost the first quarter 25-13 they didn’t allow themselves to be outscored in the second quarter (14-14) keeping the deficit at 12

- SHSU trailed 39-27 at the half, shooting 8-for-27 from the field and 2-for-10 from behind the arc

- Harrell led Sam Houston in scoring in the first half with eight points. She drilled both of the teams three-pointers and provided the only bench points for the team in the half

- The Bearkats forced 15 turnovers in the first half including 10 in the second quarter. The Ladyjacks only average 16 turnovers per game

- Sam Houston State won the offensive rebound battle in the half 5-1 (The ended up winning the battle for the game 15-6)