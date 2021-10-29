Single-Game Tickets on Sale for Men’s and Women’s Basketball

The women’s team opens the final season of the legendary career of head coach Gary Blair on Nov. 9 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season of Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball are now available through the 12th Man Foundation, the official ticket provider of Texas A&M Athletics.

Men’s basketball tickets begin at $10 for balcony seats, $15 for prime balcony, $20 for baseline, $22 for corner court and $22 for sideline seats. The Aggies are under the direction of third-year head coach Buzz Williams and open the regular season against North Florida on Nov. 10. Conference play at Reed Arena begins Jan. 8 with a matchup against Arkansas.