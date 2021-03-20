Singles Dominance Propels Texas A&M Women’s Tennis to Win at No. 14 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s lone point on the day came in doubles action

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team bounced back from dropping the doubles point to claim four singles matches to defeat No. 14 Vanderbilt, 4-1, at the Currey Tennis Center Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Aggies improved to 11-4 and 3-2 in SEC play while the Commodores fell to 12-3 overall and 4-3 against the league.

“Great response by our group to get this result today,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We have had so much adversity that we have had to face this year and to come up with a very decisive 4-1 win on Vanderbilt’s home courts really speaks to the level of talent on our team. We played a very mediocre doubles point and could have won it and I commend the team with their responses in all six singles matches.”

The Maroon & White put on a dominant performance in singles action, claiming five of six first sets converting four of them into straight set victories. Jayci Goldsmith sailed to a 6-4, 6-1 win on court two over Vandy’s Emma Kurtz to even the match at one-all. Moments later, Katya Townsend topped Holly Staff 6-4, 6-3 to give the Aggies their first lead of the day at 2-1.

No. 64 Tatiana Makarova picked up a 6-4, 6-3 result over No. 20 Christina Rosca on court one to push Vanderbilt to the brink of defeat at 3-1. A&M junior Renee McBryde provided the fourth and final point of the day to clinch the win for the Aggies, her second clinch victory over the Commodores in three seasons in Aggieland. McBryde defeated Marcella Crus 7-6(7), 6-3 to post point number four for the A&M.

“I had memories of the previous clinch in my mind and I wanted it so bad to get the team over the finish line today,” McBryde said. “I am so proud of the team, we all fought so hard and having the other girls around me finish quickly really gave me motivation to finish it off as well. This clinch was definitely sweeter than the first one, I love that we were able to beat them at their home court, makes it mean even more.”

Vanderbilt’s lone point on the day came in doubles action, A&M’s No. 39 Goldsmith and Makarova raced to a 6-1 triumph on court one over Anna Ross and Holly Staff. Anessa Lee and Rosca claimed a 6-3 result over A&M’s Jessica Anzo and Townsend before Kurtz and Cruz eeked out a 7-6(4) win on court two over McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt

3/20/2021 at Nashville, Tenn.

(Currey Tennis Center)

#27 Texas A&M 4, #14 Vanderbilt 1

Singles competition

1. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #20 Christina Rosca (VANDY) 6-4, 6-3

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Emma Kurtz (VANDY) 6-4, 6-1

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Holly Staff (VANDY) 6-4, 6-3

4. Anessa Lee (VANDY) vs. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 1-6, 6-3, 5-5, unfinished

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Marcella Cruz (VANDY) 7-6 (9-7), 6-3

6. Amanda Meyer (VANDY) vs. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-0, 4-6, 6-5, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #39 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Anna Ross/Holly Staff (VANDY) 6-1

2. Emma Kurtz/Marcella Cruz (VANDY) def. Renee McBryde/Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 7-6 (7-4)

3. Anessa Lee/Christina Rosca (VANDY) def. Jessica Anzo/Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 11-4, 3-2 SEC; National ranking #27

Vanderbilt 12-3, 4-3 SEC; National ranking #14

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,3,1,5)