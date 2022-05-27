Six Aggie men punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships

Sophomore Brandon Miller earned an automatic qualifying spot after winning his 800m heat at a season-best time of 1:46.03.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 13 Texas A&M men’s track & field team advanced six athletes and the 4x400m relay to the NCAA Championships in Eugene on June 8-11, as the men’s portion of the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds concluded Friday night at John McDonnell Field.

Friday’s seven qualified entries brings the men’s team total to eight following freshman Bryce Foster’s advancement from Wednesday’s shot put competition.

Senior Moitalel Mpoke and junior James Smith II each placed top three in their respective heats of the 400m hurdles to automatically advance to the NCAA Championships. Mpoke finished second in heat three at 49.35, while Smith II clocked 49.54 to finish third in heat two. Sophomore Brandon Miller earned an automatic qualifying spot after winning his 800m heat at a season-best time of 1:46.03.

Miller and freshmen Emmanuel Bamidele, Ashton Schwartzman and Cutler Zamzow combined to clock 3:04.11 to place second in heat three earning an automatic spot to Eugene. Schwartzman and Miller combined to run the first 800m at 1:32.02, while Zamzow ran the third leg in 46.50 and Bamidele anchored at a split of 45.60.

Sophomore Devon Achane clocked a 10.18 (2.3w) in the 100m tying Arkansas' Roman Turner for the final spot, and advanced via a tiebreaker with a faster season-best time.

In the 400m, Bamidele advanced by time finishing fourth in heat two at 45.64 which secured the final qualifying spot after all three heats.

Sophomore Carter Bajoit highlighted the field events for the Maroon & White as he secured the last qualifying spot in high jump with a clearance of 7-0.5/2.15m. The trip to Eugene marks the first NCAA Outdoor Championships appearance for The Woodlands product.