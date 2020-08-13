High School Football Preview: Snook Bluejays

The Bluejays have a new home field to defend in 2020

SNOOK, Texas — Home field advantage makes a huge difference in all sports, and for the first time in school history this season, the Snook Bluejays will have a legitimate home field advantage.

Since the Snook football program started in 2010, the Bluejays have had to travel to another team's field for all of its home games, but that won't be the case in 2020.

After several years on construction, Bluejay Stadium is good to go.

All the fans who pack the stands on Friday night's this fall should be in for a treat too, because Snook is projected to make the playoffs in 2020 led by preseason District Offensive MVP in quarterback Garrett Leroy.

"We told them it's a big deal to have your logo in the end zone instead of someone else's," Snook head coach Boone Patterson says.T"here's a pride in that, to represent the community on and off the field."

"It's crazy because I'm a senior and we've never had an opportunity like this before,: senior running back David Davila says. "To play on our home field, to protect it, so I'm really excited about that."