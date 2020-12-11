Snook is Riding an Analytical Wave into the Postseason

The Bluejays won the district title for the first time in school history this season thanks to a unique approach to the game

SNOOK, Texas — At Snook High School, punts are virtually turnovers. The Bluejays onside kick it every time and fourth down is just another play for the offense.

Why?

Because that's what the numbers say gives Snook the best chance to win.

"This year we're winning the turnover battle, we're recovering a lot of onside kicks, and we're converting 50 percent of fourth downs," Snook head coach Boone Patterson says. "When all three of those things work, you end up with a nice little win streak."

Patterson has always been a numbers guy. He has a math degree from Texas A&M and spent the last decade teaching math before becoming the athletic director at Snook High School. Now he's using his statistical background to determine which plays work best for his squad and what his opponents tendencies are.

"I don't like to question him because every time I do, I'm wrong," senior running back David Davila says. "Whatever he says we go by and look where were at now."

Snook's unconventional approach helped the Bluejays win its first ever district title this season. A big reason for their resurgence was a commitment to the numbers.

"The way kids are today; they always want to know the why," Patterson says. "They want to know why they're doing things. When we put in a new play or go over a certain game plan situation, it helps to have numbers to back it up."

Snook hopes to continue riding that analytical wave all the way to a Class 2A DII State Championship.

"Last year we recovered 17 onside kicks so by the end of the year they were pumped," Patterson says. "I've never had so many volunteers to be on special teams."