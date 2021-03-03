Snook Lady Jays Reach State Tournament for First Time Since 2013

It's been 9 years since Micah Goebel led her Snook team to the State Semifinals, and they'll face a familiar foe in the next round

SNOOK, Texas — It's funny how the world works sometimes.

Micah Goebel led the Snook Lady Jays to the 2A State Tournament in 2013. That was her first year as head coach of the team.

Nine years later, Goebel has her squad back in the 2A State Tournament with an entire new cast of players.

In 2013, Snook's opponent in the state semifinal game was Martins Mill.

In 2021, Snook's opponent in the state semifinal game will be Martins Mill.

Snook lost in overtime back in 2013, denying the Lady Jays a shot at adding a second Girls Basketball State Championship to its trophy case. The first came in 1986.

This year isn't a revenge tour for coach, but she does have six seniors who are determined to continue rewriting Snook's history book.

"It's different being neutral site," Goebel tells KAGS. "I wish we were at the Alamodome to experience the Final Four. I think we're hungry to prove ourselves too, and we've been doing that one game at a time."

Snook and Martins Mill will square off on Saturday afternoon. A neutral site location has not yet been decided.