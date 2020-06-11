(8) Aggie soccer looks for fifth straight win with LSU coming to town

Texas A&M is 5-1-0 on the season and in the midst of a four-game win streak.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies celebrate Senior Day Friday evening when they host the LSU Tigers in a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.



A pre-match ceremony celebrates the contributions of Jimena Lopez, Addie McCain and Taylor Ziemer. They have a combined record of 54-13-6 record for a .781 winning percentage during their four years. During their first three seasons, A&M earned an SEC tournament title and a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Streaming of the match is available on SEC Network +. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App. In the Brazos Valley the match airs on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM.

The teams enter the fray heading in different directions. Texas A&M is 5-1-0 on the season and in the midst of a four-game win streak that features home victories over No. 15 Florida (2-1) and Mississippi State (3-0) as well as road triumphs at Tennessee (3-1) and Alabama (2-0). The Aggies earn a share of the SEC regular-season title by winning their last two matches.

The Tigers are looking for their first win of the season with a 0-5-2 mark. LSU played Missouri (1-1) and Alabama (3-3) to draws. The Bayou Bengals suffered defeats at the hands of Arkansas (2-0), Ole Miss (1-0), Mississippi State (2-1), Vanderbilt (2-0) and Auburn (ot - 1-0).

With a win Friday, the Aggies enter the top 10 among NCAA Division I programs in all-time victories for the first time in school history. Their next victory brings the Maroon & White into a tie with Colorado College for the 10th spot with 462 and the Aggies will be the only team on the top 10 list in existence less than 30 years.

The Aggies are currently the most balanced SEC team in regards to offense and defense. The Maroon & White are the only team to rank among the top three in both goals per game and goals-against average. Texas A&M leads the league in goals per game at 2.33 with 14 tallies in six games. They rank third in the SEC in goals-against average at 0.67.

Texas A&M boasts an impressive corps of freshmen, including Barbara Olivieri and Lauren Geczik who have claimed three SEC Freshman of the Week honors. The Maroon & White’s rookies have accounted for eight of the 14 goals scored this fall, including three by Olivieri, two by Geczik and Laney Carroll and one by Taylor Pounds.

The Aggies are 9-0-1 all-time against the Tigers, including 8-0-0 since Texas A&M joined the SEC. The Maroon & White have outscored LSU 23-4 and posted seven shutouts, including clean sheets in each of the last five meetings. Last season, the Aggies won 2-0, but the game was not nearly as close as the score indicated with Texas A&M outshooting the Tigers 29-3 and owning an 11-1 edge in shots-on-goal. Ally Watt broke the scoring seal in the 66th minute and Macie Kolb added an insurance goal in the 73rd minute.