A&M soccer set to host Alabama on Friday night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M soccer celebrates senior night when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday evening. First kick at Ellis Field is slated for 7 p.m.

Kendall Bates, Daria Britton, Jordan Burbank, Macie Kolb and Karlina Sample will be honored in a pre-match ceremony.

The match airs on SEC Network+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live.

It’s “Kids Night Out” at Ellis Field. A pre-purchased $12 package includes 2 tickets (family member & child) and a $12 concession voucher. Youth Texas A&M “Shirseys” will be available for the first 500 kids.



Both combatants are looking to make a late charge in the regular-season. Texas A&M sits at No. 54 in the RPI with Alabama three spots back at No. 57.



The Aggies are 8-3-1 all-time against Alabama. The Maroon & White 4-1-1 in meetings at Ellis Field. Last season, the Aggies won 2-0 with Taylor Pounds scoring 50 seconds into the contest. Laney Carroll added a goal in the 68th minute with an assist by Barbara Olivieri.