LIVE UPDATES: FC Dallas hosting Inter Miami, Messi in North Texas clash

WFAA will be covering the match all day on Sunday. Follow along here.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas is set to host Inter Miami and their superstar forward, Lionel Messi, on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The match marks Messi's first road game in an Inter Miami uniform.

The hype around Messi has been felt in North Texas, with tickets selling out minutes after being made available and a significant interest online. WFAA will be out in Frisco covering the match all day long, so keep track of the latest updates here:

Pre-game

12:30 p.m. — A fan wearing an Inter Miami Messi jersey — and an Argentina jersey in hand — tries to get closer to Messi at the team hotel. Police took the fan into custody.

Gritos para Jordi Alba, gritos para Busquets... Pero cuando apareció Messi ¡LOS HINCHAS ENLOQUECIERON EN DALLAS! ¿Qué hizo un fanático? Saltó la valla y quiso acercarse al 10. pic.twitter.com/dD3e1C9Xwh — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 5, 2023

For fans making it out to the game, FC Dallas has a new selection of concession items to enjoy! Some of the new selections include: Double Patty Cherry Pepper Relish Burger, XL Ice Cream Sandwich, Birria Bowl and more! You can check out the full list here.

To those who are less familiar with FC Dallas, but attending for the chance to see Messi, you should learn the club's chants! We have them listed for you here. Dale, dale, dale Matador!

FC Dallas storylines

Even though Messi brings the limelight, FC Dallas players are ready for the challenge. They'll be led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 10 goals on the season, tied for fifth-most in the league. Other notable players for FC Dallas are ones with Argentinian ties, too. Alan Velasco, Facundo Quignón and Sebastian Lletget all have Argentine roots.

Lletget has arguably been the most productive player for FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup tournament, with two goals and two assists through the first three matches.

Leagues Cup Lletget 📈 pic.twitter.com/FEev08Zi8h — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 26, 2023

Option 1: Subscribe to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

Leagues Cup matches are available to stream with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ for $12.99/month or $39 for Apple TV subscribers. Non-subscribers can pay $14.99/month of $49 for the rest of the year.

MLS Season Pass is available to fans in more than 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Here is a link to the FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami match stream on Apple TV+.

Option 2: Find a watch party or bar/restaurant in DFW

On FC Dallas' website, they list the following spots to watch FC Dallas matches:

El Chingon – 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, TX

Harwood Arms – 2823 McKinnon St., Dallas, TX

Jakes (Addison) – 14920 Midway Rd. Addison, TX

Jakes (Frisco) – 6195 W Main St. Frisco, TX

Legacy Hall – 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, TX

Rugby House – 8604 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX

Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse in Dallas told WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre they'll be hosting a watch party on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m.

Omni PGA Frisco is also holding a watch party starting one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Listen

English: If you can't watch the match, you can listen on iHeartMedia 1190AM and the FC Dallas App. Host Sam Hale will provide pregame and postgame coverage beginning at 8 p.m. with broadcasters Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis and Jon Arnold calling the game.

Spanish: Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon will call the game in Spanish on ZONA MX 99.1, starting at 8:30p.m.