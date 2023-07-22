WATCH: Messi scores game-winning free kick in Inter Miami debut, sends Twitter into a frenzy

Messi made his debut, subbing in the 55th minute. Cruz Azul leveled the match, 1-1, minutes after Messi came in. But Messi had the last laugh in stoppage time.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Editor's note: The video published above is footage of Messi in training before the Cruz Azul match. Watch the highlights of the game below.

As if he needed more to add to his legend.

Lionel Messi, already considered one of – if not the greatest – soccer player of all-time, shook the Internet Friday night in his Inter Miami debut ... because of course he did.

Messi mania was in full force as he stood over a free kick from 25 yards out in stoppage time with the game on the line. In the 93rd minute, Messi sensationally nestled that free kick into the upper left corner of the goal. A roar came over the crowed as Messi celebrated his first goal in an Inter Miami uniform, and the Twitter frenzy went wild.

Messi shot himself to the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter, with reactions coming from A-listers and soccer experts everywhere, including LeBron James (who was in attendance), Patrick Mahomes and others.

This is so fire 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/AuqlrhbMVU — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) July 22, 2023

Greatest of All Time.



🐐 https://t.co/VLGUkv41IU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 22, 2023

His ability to deliver under pressure is unlike any other soccer player I’ve ever seen. Unreal.



Messi pic.twitter.com/YvnyaKHdEI — Stu Holden (@stuholden) July 22, 2023

The angle of the goal from behind the play might have been even better, too.

This angle of the Messi goal. My word. pic.twitter.com/EDoH8YnDyg — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 22, 2023

With Messi's goal, Inter Miami claimed a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in group play of the Leagues Cup, a tournament between MLS clubs and Liga MX clubs. Inter Miami's next match will come against MLS side Atlanta United. The top two teams in every group of the Leagues Cup will advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Messi won't make his MLS regular season debut until late August, when the Leagues Cup finishes and MLS play resumes. Inter Miami's next MLS match is against Charlotte FC on Aug. 20, a home match at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.