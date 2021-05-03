Softball Falls in Series Finale to No. 17 Kentucky

In the circle, Aggie starter Grace Uribe (7-4) suffered the loss.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team dropped the series finale to the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

The Wildcats got out to the early lead, after scoring one in the second and two in the third. The Aggies answered back with a run of their own in the home half of the third, but were unable to get anything going after that. Kentucky piled on to the lead in the final two frames, scoring one in each to provide some insurance.

In the circle, Aggie starter Grace Uribe (7-4) suffered the loss. The right-hander tossed 3.2 innings, yielding three runs on seven hits while fanning a pair of Wildcats. Makinzy Herzog was called upon in the fourth to close out the inning and provide some innings of relief. Herzog worked through 2.2 frames, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two. Kayla Poynter was next in line, and able to retire the final two batters of the game.

At the plate, Morgan Smith, Haley Lee, and Kelbi Fortenberry recorded hits on the day. Morgan Smith was 1-for-3, and delivered the lone run of the game in the third after lining a single to right field and scoring Lee.

The Aggies dropped to 31-17 on the season and 8-13 in conference play, while the Wildcats improved to 35-12 on the year and 10-11 in SEC play.

KEY INNINGS

T2| With two outs, Autumn Humes tripled off the right-centerfield wall and scored on a Grace Baalman dribbled single up the middle. UK 1, A&M 0

T3| Kayla Kowalik and Tatum Spangler strung together a couple of singles to get things started. Lauren Johnson grounded into a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners for the Wildcats. Johnson stole second before a wild pitch scored Kowalik and moved Johnson over to third. Erin Coffel plated the final run of the inning on an infield sacrifice fly up the middle. UK 3, A&M 0

B3| Kelbi Fortenberry beat out an infield one-out groundball to shortstop for a single. Fortenberry advanced to second on a shot single to right field by Haley Lee. Both runners moved in scoring position on a throwing error from the outfield before Makinzy Herzog reached first on a fielder’s choice that resulted in Fortenberry being thrown out at the plate. Shortly after, Morgan Smith broke the ice, scoring one on a lined single to right field. UK 3, A&M 1

T6| Coffel led off with a single to centerfield before being pinched run for by Vanessa Nesby. Nesby proceeded to come around and score on three wild pitches. UK 4, A&M 1

T7| Miranda Stoddard hit a solo home run over the left field wall. UK 5, A&M 1

Top Offensive Player:

Morgan Smith – 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Haley Lee – 1-for-3, 1 R



Pitching Breakdown:

Grace Uribe – 3.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB

Makinzy Herzog – 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB