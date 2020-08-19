High School Football Preview: Somerville Yeguas

Somerville returns 20 starters from 2019, and the Yeguas are thinking playoffs in 2020

The Somerville football program has been a revolving door for head coaches this decade, bu the Yeguas finally have some stability at the helm with Cal Neatherlin returning for his second season in 2020.

He's not the only one coming back either. Somerville returns 10 starters on each side of the ball, the most of any team in the Brazos Valley.

The Yeguas hope that experience can lead to wins, and hopefully the team's first playoff birth since 2017.

"We've adjusted our expectations even more because we expect to do well," Neatherlin says. "I've been harder on them at times than I was last year because they know what to do, know what I'm expecting. The room for slip ups is less."

"We've been in a big group since junior high and no one has really left," junior linemen Cullen Sablatura says. "We have really good expectations from everyone in the district, getting the recognition we've needed for a while."