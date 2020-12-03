KATY, Texas — The Southland Conference has cancelled its postseason tournament.

The Sam Houston State men were scheduled to play Thursday afternoon.

The Bearkat women we're schedule to play Friday morning.

Head coach Ravon Justice reacted to the news Thursday afternoon:

Stephen F. Austin won the regular season championship on the men's side and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi won it on the women's side. If the NCAA does hold it's annual Championship Tournament, those two teams will get the Southland's automatic bid.