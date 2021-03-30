Southland Conference Player of the Year Amber Leggett enters transfer portal

Leggett led the Bearkats to the Southland Conference Championship game

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The 2020-2021 Southland Conference Player of the Year is on the move.

Amber Leggett announced on Twitter on Tuesday she's forgoing her senior season at Sam Houston and will enter the transfer portal.

Leggett averaged 20 points and 7 rebounds per game as a junior this past season. She also eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark in the middle of the season.