NCAA could lift on-campus athletics ban in vote this week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Down at the college level, it is a big week in terms of beginning the process of returning to normal activity in athletics, especially football.



According to Sports Illustrated, the NCAA Division I Council will vote on Wednesday to lift the current ban on on-campus athletic activities.



The current suspension ends at the end of the month so the committee is considering three options come June 1. They can extend the current ban, the NCAA can open campuses for voluntary workouts, which means no coach interaction, or lastly the committee can choose to grant required training. That would allow coaching instructions of up to eight hours per week.



Let's say the ban is lifted, that doesn't mean all schools must reopen. They are free to move at their own pace.



Don;t forget, on Friday, SEC presidents will also vote on whether or not to allow their member schools to open facilities so athletes can return to campus.



