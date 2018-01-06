Texas A&M opens the 2018 Southeastern Conference slate with the debut of head coach Jimbo Fisher against Northwestern State at 7:30 p.m. CT (televised by the SEC Network) at Kyle Field. The Aggies’ much-anticipated clash with the Clemson Tigers kicks at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN) at Kyle Field, while Texas A&M’s matchup with Louisiana-Monroe will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network) at Kyle Field.

Date Time (CT) Game Network Thu., Aug. 30 7:30 p.m. Northwestern State at Texas A&M SEC Network Sat., Sept. 8 6 p.m. Clemson at Texas A&M ESPN Sat., Sept. 15 6:30 p.m. Louisiana Monroe at Texas A&M SEC Network

For ticket information, go to: 12thMan.com/footballtickets

Full SEC Football TV release:

SEC Network Kicks Off 2018 Football Season on Thursday, August 30

ESPN today announced the first three weeks of its 2018 college football slate, with Southeastern Conference action kicking off on Thursday, August 30 with Texas A&M hosting Northwestern State at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Over the course of the first three weeks of the season, SEC Network will air 17 games as part of more than 30 SEC-centric matchups across ABC and ESPN networks.

Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher’s SEC debut opens the first week of the season, with five additional matchups throughout the weekend airing on SEC Network and SEC Network Alternate. In total, ESPN networks will telecast 13 games on opening weekend, including four neutral site games.

The SEC Network Saturday schedule continues with five games on September 8 and six games in Week 3. The first SEC matchup of the year on SEC Network will feature SEC East rivals Kentucky and Florida on September 8 from Gainesville.

