Stoiana Stars on Day One of Texas A&M Fall Invitational

Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action at home for day two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Behind an impressive showing in singles from freshman Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M women’s tennis started its fall invitational with six overall victories Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Maroon & White notched five singles triumphs and capitalized on one doubles opportunity.

Stoiana stood out in yet another ranked matchup, as the Southbury, Connecticut, native logged a tough 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 37-ranked Mel Krywoj of Baylor. The freshman climbs to 5-2 overall in fall tournament matches and leads the team in ranked victories with a 3-1 mark. Friday’s win will go down as Stoiana’s career-high ranked victory, beating out her prior record set against No. 46 Charlotte Chavatipon of Texas during the ITA Texas Regional Championships.

Elsewhere in singles action, Ellie Pittman breezed by Olivia Malm of Baylor in a 6-3, 6-1 effort, marking the third victory of her collegiate career. Isa Di Laura added another singles victory, as the senior defeated Baylor’s Brooke Thompson 6-4, 6-3. Elise Robbins cemented a dominant straight-set effort in her 6-2, 6-1 win over Grace O’Donnell of Arkansas, and Kayal Gownder pulled away in the last match of the afternoon with a 6-4, 6-0 result against Baylor’s Hannah Pinto.

The Maroon & White were victorious in one doubles match on Friday, as Renee McBryde and Gianna Pielet paired up to defeat Princeton’s tandem of Brianna Shvets and Michelle Sorokko in a 6-2 showing. The duo of McBryde and Pielet improve to 2-0 together this fall, winning their previous engagement with Drew Morris and Reka Patel by a 9-7 margin during the Rice Invitational.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action at home for day two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve Saturday morning is slated for 10 a.m. in doubles play with singles matches to follow.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On his impressions through the first day of play…

“Overall it was a good day. We got a lot of good competition in on Friday. It was another highlight day for Mary (Stoiana). All three of her collegiate performances have featured at least one win over highly-ranked national players. That is something that we find very encouraging, and we love her consistency right now. In doubles, we have to figure some things out and play aggressively. We need to dictate the play a little bit more. We will shuffle some teams around a little bit tomorrow and Sunday. I think we finished better than we started, and the goal is to get better every day over the course of the three-day event. I think we will be better off for it.”

Freshman Mary Stoiana

On her ranked win and the support from her teammates…

“I went into the match with a sense of confidence, and I really felt like I was going to win. I did not really know how because I was not playing at my highest level early on. Luckily, I have a lot of tools at my disposal, because I am willing to grind out points and fight for every ball. I really mix it up a lot on the court, and the energy from my teammates supporting me helped so much. Everyone cheering for me, I feed really well off of that. They inspired me to play well today, and it was a really satisfying feeling.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M Fall Invitational – Day One

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Ellie Pittman (TAMU) def. Olivia Malm (BU) 6-3, 6-1

Alina Shcherbinina (BU) def. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Ana Carmen Zamburek (BU) def. #108 Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

Anita Sahdiieva (BU) def. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

Paula Baranano (BU) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. #37 Mel Krywoj (BU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Brooke Thompson (BU) 6-4, 6-3

Kayal Gownder (TAMU) def. Hannah Pinto (BU) 6-4, 6-0

Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Grace O’Donnell (ARK) 6-1, 6-2

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Grace Joyce / Maia Sung (PRIN) def. Jeanette Mireles / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) 6-4

Renee McBryde / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Brianna Shvets / Michelle Sorokko (PRIN) 6-2

Skyler Grishuk / Nathalie Rodilosso (PRIN) def. Isa Di Laura / Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 6-4