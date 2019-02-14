COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since his high school football days in East Texas, Daylon Mack has always been one of the biggest, strongest, and best players on the field.



So, a story of perseverance may not seem to fit with Mack's career over the past four years at Texas A&M. But, after bursting onto the scene as a freshman, Mack disappeared from the highlights and state sheet for two seasons. Which, set up one heck of a comeback in 2018.



Mack's NFL future is now very bright, and the Aggie learned along the way: Mom Knows Best."