Suarez comes to Aggieland after a five-year stint at Iowa State as the director of softball operations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball head coach Jo Evans announced the addition of Peter Suarez to her staff as the program’s director of player and program development. With the Aggies, Suarez will be responsible for helping develop strategies through analytics, data and new technologies.

“I am excited to add Peter to our staff,” Evans shared. “His ability to contribute to our player and program development is exciting. Technology plays such a big part in our sport, and Peter will play an integral role in creating an environment of learning and development for our players to reach their full potential.”

Suarez comes to Aggieland after a five-year stint at Iowa State as the director of softball operations where he assisted with team video, scouting reports, team travel and recruiting arrangements.

“I am excited and honored to join the Texas A&M softball program,” Suarez expressed. “I would like to thank Coach Evans for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with the staff and team. It’s truly a blessing to be a part of this program that has bred rich tradition and a winning culture. Our staff’s investment in player development is unmatched and I can’t wait to get to work.”

During his time with the Cyclones, his organization and diligence played a critical role in the program's rise on the national stage. In 2021, Suarez was on the Iowa State staff that guided the greatest season in program history - culminating in the Cyclones' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1988. Iowa State also advanced to its first-ever NCAA Regional Final in Columbia, Missouri.

Suarez was with the Cyclones through the 2017 season that saw tremendous strides, as Iowa State won six of its last seven Big 12 games to finish fifth in the conference and advanced to the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City. Suarez was then kept on staff by new head coach Jamie Pinkerton, who arrived on campus in August of 2017.

Suarez was hired to Iowa State by then-head coach Jamie Trachsel from Stephen F. Austin, where he was an assistant coach for the Ladyjacks, specializing in infield defense and hitting. While earning a degree from Florida State, Suarez served as a student manager for the softball program from 2012-14, where he worked alongside current A&M hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, Craig Snider. With Suarez on staff, the Seminoles made it to the 2014 Women's College World Series, advancing past the Tallahassee Super Regional with a 2-1 series win over Michigan.