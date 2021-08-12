Summer 2021 Commencement Features 20 Student-Athletes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A total of 20 Texas A&M student-athletes from 10 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Summer Commencement exercises Friday inside Reed Arena.
“I am incredibly proud of these Aggies for receiving their degrees this weekend,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Here at A&M we want to give our student-athletes everything they need to excel on the field of play and in the classroom. This is the culmination of that vision. All of the hard work they have put in throughout their journey is symbolized as they walk across the stage. They are now Former Students and we cannot wait to see what they do beyond this moment. Congratulations and Gig’Em!”
Among the 20 student-athletes receiving their degrees this summer is Sirr Parker, who lettered for the football team from 1995-98. Parker is best remembered for his game-winning touchdown catch in the Aggies’ double-overtime win over Kansas State in the 1998 Big 12 Championship. The Los Angeles, California, native earned his degree in agricultural leadership & development.
Additionally, Donald Sloan receives his degree in agricultural leadership & development. A lettermen from 2007-10, Sloan helped lead the Aggies to four NCAA Tournament appearances, and led the team in scoring as a senior in 2009-10 with 17.8 points per game. He ranks eighth all-time in program history with 1,522 career points.
Commencement for individuals receiving their master’s or bachelor’s degrees will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at Reed Arena.
“The ultimate goal when student-athletes step on Texas A&M’s campus is to earn a degree,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “As an academic staff and as a whole department, we are proud of our student-athletes who have accomplished this great feat, all while simultaneously competing at an elite level. Their hard work athletically and dedication to their education is a testament to what it means to be a true Aggie. Congratulations to the class of 2021 as they transition from student-athlete to Former Students!”
Summer 2021 Graduates
Sport
Last
First
Degree
Women's Track & Field
Acquah
Deborah
University Studies - Leadership
Football
Blades
Elijah
University Studies - Race, Gender, and Ethnicity
Men's Track & Field
Brown
Josh
Sport Management
Volleyball
Davis
Morgan
University Studies-Business
Football
Groff
Jacob
Sport Management
Men's Tennis
Habib
Hady
Sport Management
Football
Hansford
Aaron
Communication
Football
Jones
Hezekiah
Sport Management
Men's Swimming & Diving
Karau
William “Gus”
Industrial Distribution
Baseball
Larkins
Turner
University Studies-Business
Women's Track & Field
O'Hanlon
Madeline
Human Resource Development
Football
Parker
Sirr
Agricultural Leadership & Development
Women's Basketball
Pitts
Destiny
Technology Management
Women's Swimming & Diving
Quah
Jing
Biomedical Sciences
Football
Rogers
Josh
Telecommunication Media Studies
Baseball
Saenz
Dustin
University Studies-Business
Men's Swimming & Diving
Smith
Hudson
Construction Science
Men’s Basketball
Sloan
Donald
Women's Swimming & Diving
Toney
Camryn
Kinesiology
Football
Tucker
Derrick
Recreation, Park & Tourism Sciences / Youth Development