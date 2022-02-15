Swimming & Diving SEC Championships Update: Stepanek lowers 200 Freestyle record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chloe Stepanek lowered her own 200 free school record as the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team began competition at SEC Championships Tuesday night at the Jones Aquatic Center.
Stepanek clocked the second-fastest time in the nation this season and fastest in program history, going 1:42.40 as the leadoff swimmer on the 800 free relay. Joined by Jordan Buechler, Aviv Barzelay and Danielle Hepler, the Aggies placed sixth in the event with a time of 7:04.12.
All four women's divers added points for the Maroon & White. Aimee Wilson was the lone Aggie in the 1-meter final, taking fourth in the opening event with a score of 307.70. Alyssa Clairmont just missed the cut, placing ninth in prelims with a score of 273.45. Chloe Ceyanes scored 249.90 to take 13th and Payton Props took 22nd with a score of 224.25.
The 200 medley relay began the swimming events at the championship meet. Kaitlyn Owens, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall and Bobbi Kennett teamed up to post a time of 1:37.60, good for eighth.
The Aggies will continue SEC Championships Wednesday, competing in the 200 free relay, 500 free 200 IM and 50 free. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.
Top Finishers
1-Meter: Aimee Wilson – 307.70
200 Medley Relay: Kaitlyn Owens, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall, Bobbi Kennett – 1:37.60
800 Free Relay: Chloe Stepanek, Jordan Buechler, Aviv Barzelay, Danielle Hepler – 7:04.12 (B)
Remaining Schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – Watch
Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Men's 1-Meter – Watch
Thursday, Feb. 17
Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – Watch
Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Women's 3-Meter – Watch
Friday, Feb. 18
Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – Watch
Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Men's Platform Diving, 400 Medley Relay – Watch
Saturday, Feb. 19
Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – Watch
Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Women's Platform Diving, 400 Free Relay – Watch
Kurtis Mathews brought home a silver medal, highlighting the first day of SEC Championships for the Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team Tuesday night at the Jones Aquatic Center. Mathews made the first podium appearance of the week for the Aggies, while the 200 medley relay team earned a spot at NCAA Championships.
Mathews led four scoring divers on the day when he took second on the 3-meter with a score of 437.80. This was the sixth medal Mathews has earned in his career at SEC Championships. The school record holder was joined in the final by Victor Povzner, who finished seventh with a score of 365.00. Kyle Sanchez and Rhett Hensley also added points for the Aggies with top-24 scores.
The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Seth Reno punched its ticket to NCAA Championships with an automatic qualifying time of 1:24.00. All four swimmers posted season-best splits with Puente (23.26), Brown (20.83) notching top-three times in program history in the 50 breast and 50 fly, respectively.
The 800 free relay team of Kaloyan Bratanov, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Trey Dickey and Clayton Bobo closed out the opening day of championships with a seventh-place finish, clocking in at 6:19.13. Bratanov lowered his personal best in the 200 free as his leadoff time of 1:32.63 ranks as the third-fastest in program history.
The Aggies will continue SEC Championships Wednesday, competing in the 200 free relay, 500 free 200 IM, 50 free and 1-meter. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.