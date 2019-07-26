COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M 11-time All-American Sydney Pickrem became the first Canadian woman to win three individual medals at the FINA World Championships with her latest win in the 200m breaststroke on Friday at the Nambu International Aquatics Centre. Pickrem’s medal was Canada’s sixth swimming medal in the pool, matching the national record at worlds set in 1978.

Pickrem earned her second bronze medal of the 2019 FINA World Championships in the 200m breaststroke after touching the wall first in 2:24.53 in the preliminary round. As she moved on to the semifinals, she lowered her time to 2:21.11 and placed third. Once again lowering her time, Pickrem swam the 200m breaststroke in 2:22.90 to take bronze.

Earlier in the competition, Pickrem took bronze in the 200m individual medley with a time of 2:08.70. Her first medal at worlds came in the 400m individual medley in 2017.

In addition to Pickrem, two current and former Texas A&M swimmers participated in the 18th FINA World Championships Rising junior Jing Wen Quah represented Singapore and came in 21st in the preliminary round of the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:12.48.

France’s Béryl Gastaldello advanced to the semifinals in the 100m freestyle. She touched the wall in 53.95 in the preliminary round, placing 13th and then had a time of 54.31 in the semifinals.

The 2019 FINA World Championships returns to action later tonight and concludes on Sunday, July 28.