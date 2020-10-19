Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

The junior finished with 19 kills on a .375 mark and 15 total blocks in back-to-back matches against LSU. In game one of the weekend, Talbert slammed down seven kills and had five blocks. The Montgomery, Texas, native was all over the net in the second match. She recorded her first career double-double after finishing with 12 kills and 10 blocks. Talbert set career highs in block assists (8), total blocks (10) and points (19), while tying her career high in solo blocks (2).