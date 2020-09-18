With social distancing stickers, a strict mask policy, reduced touchpoints and more, Texas A&M is making sure the Kyle Field game day experience is a safe one.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College football is back, and Texas A&M is ready to hit Kyle Field running with a reduced 25 percent capacity, but increased safety measures.

Walking into Kyle field, it won’t take long to see COVID-19 is at the front of everyone’s mind.

Game attendees will see stickers for social distancing on the floor, on the escalator, in line at the concession stand, and reduced touch points.

That means cashless, plexiglassed registers and fans have to hold and scan your own ticket.

Above all though, masks are enforced at all times.

“You got to put your mask on to go to the restrooms, to buy a t-shirt to do whatever it might be,” said Kevin Hurley, the Senior Associate Athletic Director at Texas A&M.

You can only take your mask off when you’re eating at a stationary place. So maskless people cannot use the excuse of walking around with a water bottle.

If a fan refuses to wear their mask, they will be escorted out.

While all the changes are clearly about fan safety. They are also about the fan experience.

Masks, stickers and smaller capacities... How @TAMU is keeping Aggies and Aggie fans safe while staying true to the game day experience coming up tonight on @KAGSnews at 6 and 10! pic.twitter.com/K5aiXfQL06 — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) September 18, 2020

Aggie yells will still happen, but the yell leaders will be in the stands.

The Aggie band will also be in the stands.

They will prerecord their performance to air at halftime.

“Our first job is to get the first game, have a great game day experience, everybody gets home safe,” Hurley said. "It's still aggie football. At the end of the day, we’re still playing.”

Officials at Texas A&M feel game days will get better, with less restrictions possibly to come in the future.

For now, they are taking it one game at a time.

The university said their ticket pool for students and regular fans will open up next week.