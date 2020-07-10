Women’s Basketball and Red Cross Partner for Sickle Cell Awareness

The goal of the blood drive is to help those fighting sickle cell disease

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Women’s Basketball and the American Red Cross will host the Texas A&M Blood Drive at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The goal of the blood drive is to help those fighting sickle cell disease (SCD). According to the Red Cross, about 100,000 people in the U.S. are living with SCD, and most of them are of African or Latino descent. Those patients are more likely to find a compatible blood match from a donor who is Black.

Individuals with SCD require many blood transfusions throughout their lives, and blood donations have dropped dramatically this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to find out more about SCD, please visit https://aggi.es/33i0ppi .

“The American Red Cross is specifically focused on rare blood types during COVID-19,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving Heart of Texas A.J. Renold said. “As people with conditions like sickle cell anemia are at a higher risk for complications from the virus, but also because blood donations are down this year. We are so proud to partner with A&M Women’s Basketball on this initiative and love the spirit of service the players and coaches bring to the community.”

The drive will take place on the third floor ballroom of Reed Arena at 730 Olsen Blvd. You may use the main entrance to the arena in order to enter.