TAPPS adjusts COVID-19 plan and will allow football programs to play eight games

TAPPS plans and allowances do not supersede any local, state or national orders in place for our member schools.

BRYAN, Texas — The TAPPS Executive Board and staff met today to continue review of the organization’s response to the current pandemic. After review of multiple information sources and evaluation of return to play options, TAPPS determined changes to the previously announced plans.

The full plan details can be found at www.tapps.biz by clicking on the “Return to Play - Fall 2020” banner located on the home page. Please check the individual links for activity specific directions. TAPPS plans and allowances do not supersede any local, state or national orders in place for our member schools.

In upholding the mission and vision of the organization, TAPPS offers its member schools and students the opportunities that interscholastic competition provides. TAPPS continues to monitor local, state and national conditions reserving the opportunity to amend the plans as situations dictate.

TAPPS Mission Statement:

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools commits to building leadership, fellowship, fair play and sportsmanship of students enrolled in the organization’s member schools in the areas of academics, athletics and fine arts by providing wholesome competition for young men and women.

TAPPS Vision Statement: