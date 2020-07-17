TAPPS delays start of high school football season

Individual Sports may return to competition September 21 as well. Fall Soccer and Football may play games beginning the week of September 28.

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) released the plan to return to competition in 2020 in a webinar this morning. TAPPS activities are set to begin with a return to practice on September 8, followed by matches for Volleyball beginning on September 21. Individual Sports may return to competition September 21 as well. Fall Soccer and Football may play games beginning the week of September 28. Additional information and links to the webinar archive are located on the TAPPS website, www.tapps.biz.

In upholding the mission and vision of the organization, TAPPS offers its member schools and students the opportunities that interscholastic competition provides. TAPPS continues to monitor local, state and national conditions reserving the opportunity to amend the plans as situations dictate.

TAPPS Mission Statement:

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools commits to building leadership, fellowship, fair play and sportsmanship of students enrolled in the organization’s member schools in the areas of academics, athletics and fine arts by providing wholesome competition for young men and women.

TAPPS Vision Statement: