TASCO Awards Brazos Valley Soccer Players for Efforts This Season

Several Brazos Valley stars earned TASCO honors
Credit: Shutterstock / Piyato
Football on grass; Shutterstock ID 85857103; PO: aol; Job: production; Client: drone

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's award season for high school soccer athletes, even though their actual season was cut short.

The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches released their annual All-Region/All-State awards and the Brazos Valley was well represented.

Bryan

Boys:
Ramiro Moreno - 2nd Team All-Region Midfielder

College Station High School

Girls:
Zoe Bullard - 1st team All State Defender
Kingsley Cashion - 1st Team All Region Midfielder
Olivia Riechman - Honorable Mention All State Forward
Jimmy Pollard - Region 3 5A Girls Assistant Coach of the Year

Boys:
Daniel Gildin - 2nd Team All-Region Goalkeeper

A&M Consolidated

Boys:
Mason Crites - 2nd Team All-Region Defender
Cisco Avila - 2nd Team All-State Midfielder
Trey Gage - 2nd Team All-Region Midfielder

Huntsville

Boys:
Christopher Macias - 1st Team All-Region Goalkeeper
Brandon Cervantes - 2nd Team All-Region Forward