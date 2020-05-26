TASCO Awards Brazos Valley Soccer Players for Efforts This Season

Several Brazos Valley stars earned TASCO honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's award season for high school soccer athletes, even though their actual season was cut short.

The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches released their annual All-Region/All-State awards and the Brazos Valley was well represented.

Bryan

Boys:

Ramiro Moreno - 2nd Team All-Region Midfielder

College Station High School

Girls:

Zoe Bullard - 1st team All State Defender

Kingsley Cashion - 1st Team All Region Midfielder

Olivia Riechman - Honorable Mention All State Forward

Jimmy Pollard - Region 3 5A Girls Assistant Coach of the Year

Boys:

Daniel Gildin - 2nd Team All-Region Goalkeeper

A&M Consolidated

Boys:

Mason Crites - 2nd Team All-Region Defender

Cisco Avila - 2nd Team All-State Midfielder

Trey Gage - 2nd Team All-Region Midfielder

Huntsville