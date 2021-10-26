Tate Allen turning heads at QB for Bryan

The sophomore has never played QB before in his life

BRYAN, Texas — Tate Allen played fullback as a freshman for Bryan High School.

Entering his sophomore season, Allen was expected to start the year at safety. Then head coach Ross Rogers moved him to weakside linebacker. The next week, coach needed to make a change under center so he called up his versatile defender to give it a shot.

"It's very different when you finally step under center and take a snap," Rogers said. "Lot of people never played the QB position don't know how much goes on. We're proud of him and his mentality."

Allen was one of those people who had never played quarterback before.

Malcolm Gooden was the Vikings QB1 to start the season, but he suffered a season ending injury in Bryan's Week 1 loss to Lovejoy. Rogers tried out a few players after that at QB, but none of them produced as well as Allen.

"I have a defensive mentality," Allen said. "Go hit people. Just be rough, tough and active. It's carried over to the offense & gives the offense some attitude."

With the sophomore at the helm, the Viking offense found its groove. Bryan has scored at least 30 points in each of its past three games after failing to score more than two touchdowns in any of its first five.

My guy @Tate_Allen24 had himself a game..



3 rushing TDs and a long TD pass to @HunterVivaldi ... IN THE FIRST HALF ALONE.@BHSVikingFootba wins its third straight game, picking up the big win over Copperas Cove. pic.twitter.com/5Gy8ZsqF2j — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) October 23, 2021

"He's still got to improve his throwing but he's getting better at it each week," Rogers said. "I know he's got the right mentality in the huddle and we're glad to have him."

In last Friday's win over Copperas Cove, Allen ran for four scores and threw for another. The bruising dual-threat knows he needs to become more balanced to help Bryan reach its ultimate goal.

"My running is pretty good so you get better at throwing," Allen said. "That'll be my full potential, throwing running, dual threat."